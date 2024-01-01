Yara Station 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Yara Station is a management portal designed to facilitate the use of Loki scanner by acting as a workaround solution for organizations without an enterprise solution. It uses Loki scanner as the base for scanning activities, parses and aggregates results in a centralized database, and enables storing/archiving results, creating dashboards, and centrally scanning clients/servers.