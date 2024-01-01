Androguard module for Yara 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This module for Yara is part of the Koodous project https://koodous.com and it integrates static APK analysis with Yara. You can use it to find APKs by package name, permissions or API level, etc. Find the documentation for this module in the Koodous documentation's site: http://docs.koodous.com/yara/androguard/ Preparing compilation: If you want to use this module, first you need to re-compile Yara with the androguard module. To do so, you need to modify some files. Follow the basic steps in the official docs: http://yara.readthedocs.org/en/latest/writingmodules.html#building-our-hello-world Include the file androguard.c in folder libyara/modules. Modify "libyara/modules/module_list" and add "MODULE(androguard)" in the cuckoo block. The file should look like the following: MODULE(pe) MODULE(elf) MODULE(math) #ifdef CUCKOO MODULE(cuckoo) MODULE(androguard) #endif Modify "libyara/Makefile.am" to add androguard module ("MODULES += modules/androguard.c") in the cuckoo block: MODULES = modules/tests.c MODULES += modules/pe.c if CUCKOO MODULES += modules/cuckoo.c MODULES += modules/androguard.c endif Recompile Yara, but enabling cuckoo module.