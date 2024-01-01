HonnyPotter is a WordPress plugin that logs all failed login attempts, with a caution to use it at your own risk.
Alterix is a tool that converts Sigma and Yara rules to the query language of CRYPTTECH's next-generation SIEM product. Sigma is an open-source project that provides a rule format and tools for sharing detection rules for security operations. Yara helps malware researchers identify and classify malware samples. Alterix acts as a bridge between Sigma, Yara, and CRYPTTECH's SIEM, enabling security teams to use their existing rule sets with the SIEM's advanced capabilities.
Browse a library of EQL analytics now natively integrated in Elasticsearch.
A tool for advanced HTTPD logfile security analysis and forensics, implementing various techniques to detect attacks against web applications.
ELAT (Event Log Analysis Tool) is a tool that helps in analyzing Windows event logs for malware detection.
A Command Line Map-Reduce tool for analyzing cowrie log files over time and creating visualizations and statistics.
A pure Python parser for Windows Event Log files with access to File and Chunk headers, record templates, and event entries.