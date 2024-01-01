Alterix 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Alterix is a tool that converts Sigma and Yara rules to the query language of CRYPTTECH's next-generation SIEM product. Sigma is an open-source project that provides a rule format and tools for sharing detection rules for security operations. Yara helps malware researchers identify and classify malware samples. Alterix acts as a bridge between Sigma, Yara, and CRYPTTECH's SIEM, enabling security teams to use their existing rule sets with the SIEM's advanced capabilities.