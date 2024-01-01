A suite of secret scanners built in Rust for performance.
YaraManager Web based Manager for Yara Rules Allows you to store, edit, create, enable, disable, add tags to, and export Yara rules based on tag values. Feel free to improve and report bugs.
A fast and simple DOM based XSS vulnerability scanner
A wordlist to bruteforce for Local File Inclusion (LFI) vulnerabilities
IDA Pro plugin for finding crypto constants
Command line tool for testing CRLF injection on a list of domains.
Code to prevent a managed .NET debugger/profiler from working.