Yara-Rules Repository

A collection of Android Fakebank and Tizi samples for analyzing spyware on Android devices.
Repository of YARA rules to accompany the Trellix ATR blogposts & investigations. We endorse contributing to improve our rules - please send us a pull request with your proposal. In case you discovered a false positive with our rules, please share with us your details in an issue report and we’ll try to improve our Yara rules. Happy Hunting!
Go bindings for YARA with installation and build instructions.
A tool for injecting and loading executables with a focus on stealth techniques.
Yara module for Node.js
Repository of TRISIS/TRITON/HatMan malware samples and decompiled sources targeting ICS Triconex SIS controllers.
Scans running processes for potentially malicious implants and dumps them.