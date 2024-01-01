Yara-Rules Repository 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Repository of YARA rules to accompany the Trellix ATR blogposts & investigations. We endorse contributing to improve our rules - please send us a pull request with your proposal. In case you discovered a false positive with our rules, please share with us your details in an issue report and we’ll try to improve our Yara rules. Happy Hunting!