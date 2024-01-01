yaml2yara Logo

This project, released under the AGPL license by NCC Group Plc and developed by David Cannings, contains a script that generates custom detection rules from YAML input, allowing for easy updating and optimization of bulk rules to take advantage of new YARA features. It aims to store data in a human-readable format, generate rules effortlessly, and produce output compatible with source code management tools like Git and Mercurial.

Threat Management
Free
yararule-enginerule-generation

