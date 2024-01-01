OpenPhish provides real-time phishing trends, detecting new phishing URLs and targeting various brands.
This project, released under the AGPL license by NCC Group Plc and developed by David Cannings, contains a script that generates custom detection rules from YAML input, allowing for easy updating and optimization of bulk rules to take advantage of new YARA features. It aims to store data in a human-readable format, generate rules effortlessly, and produce output compatible with source code management tools like Git and Mercurial.
CINSscore.com provides Threat Intelligence database with accurate IP scores and collective defense through community and Sentinel IPS unit sourced data.
Provides indicators of compromise (IOCs) to combat malware with Yara and Snort rules.
Collect various intelligence sources for hosts in CSV format.
Check the reputation of an IP address to identify potential threats.
Repository with projects for photo and video hashing, content moderation, and signal exchange.