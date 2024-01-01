YARA Rules for ProcFilter

Collection of Python scripts for automating tasks and enhancing IDA Pro functionality
The rules in this YARA repository are intended to be compatible with ProcFilter. To use this repository configure ProcFilter's INI file to point to this repository location or copy this repository's contents to ProcFilter's localrules directory. These rules are licensed under the MIT license located here.
Collection of Python scripts for automating tasks and enhancing IDA Pro functionality
Cybersecurity tool merging DarunGrim's analysis algorithms, currently in internal testing for official release.
A sandbox for quickly sandboxing known or unknown families of Android Malware
A tutorial on setting up a virtual ARM environment, reversing ARM binaries, and writing basic exploits for ARM using the trafman challenge of rwthCTF as an example.
A tool that generates pseudo-malicious files to trigger YARA rules.
A Burp intruder extender for automating and validating XSS vulnerabilities