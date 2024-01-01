YARA Rules for ProcFilter 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

The rules in this YARA repository are intended to be compatible with ProcFilter. To use this repository configure ProcFilter's INI file to point to this repository location or copy this repository's contents to ProcFilter's localrules directory. These rules are licensed under the MIT license located here.