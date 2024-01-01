YaraDbg 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

YaraDbg is a free web-based Yara debugger to help security analysts to write hunting or detection rules with less effort and more confidence. By using YaraDbg, you can perform a thorough root-cause-analysis (RCA) on why some of your Yara rules did or did not match with a specific file. It can also help you to better maintain a large set of yara rules. YaraDbg backend, this project, is the backend application for YaraDbg (live on: https://yaradbg.dev). If you are interested on the front implementation visit YaraDbg Frontend project. Demo Please see: https://twitter.com/DissectMalware/status/1651336730937794560 You can play with it here: https://yaradbg.dev/