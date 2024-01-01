Sophos AI YaraML Rules Repository 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

YaraML is a tool that automatically generates Yara rules from training data by translating scikit-learn logistic regression and random forest binary classifiers into the Yara language. Give YaraML a directory of malware files and a directory of benign files of any format and it'll extract substring features, downselect your feature space, train a model, and then "compile" the model and return it as a textual Yara rule. To get a feel for what this looks like, see the logistic regression Powershell detector generated by YaraML and given below.