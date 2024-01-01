Sophos AI YaraML Rules Repository

Yara mode for GNU Emacs to edit Yara related files
YaraML is a tool that automatically generates Yara rules from training data by translating scikit-learn logistic regression and random forest binary classifiers into the Yara language. Give YaraML a directory of malware files and a directory of benign files of any format and it'll extract substring features, downselect your feature space, train a model, and then "compile" the model and return it as a textual Yara rule. To get a feel for what this looks like, see the logistic regression Powershell detector generated by YaraML and given below.
A PE/COFF file viewer that displays header, section, directory, import table, export table, and resource information within various file types.
Explores malware interaction with Windows API and methods for detection and prevention.
Debugger and .NET assembly editor with advanced debugging features.
A malware processing and analytics tool that utilizes Pig, Django, and Elasticsearch to analyze and visualize malware data.
A library and command line interface for extracting URLs, IP addresses, MD5/SHA hashes, email addresses, and YARA rules from text corpora.