Detection and Hunting Signatures

A set of interrelated network and host detection rules with the aim of improving detection and hunting visibility and context. Where applicable, each Snort rule includes metadata indicating the corresponding Yara and ClamAV rules, and each Yara signature also includes metadata to the corresponding Snort and ClamAV rules, and so on. Supported Rules Currently, Snort 3, Yara and ClamAV rules are supported. Additional singatures and formats are work in progress. Scripts Currently, only scripts available are used to aid in auto-generation of hash-based and certificate-based Yara rules.

libnids

Libnids is an implementation of an E-component of Network Intrusion Detection System that emulates the IP stack of Linux 2.0.x and offers IP defragmentation, TCP stream assembly, and TCP port scan detection.

