Detection and Hunting Signatures

A Yara scanner for IMAP feeds and saved streams, extracting attachments and scanning them with chosen Yara rule files.
A set of interrelated network and host detection rules with the aim of improving detection and hunting visibility and context. Where applicable, each Snort rule includes metadata indicating the corresponding Yara and ClamAV rules, and each Yara signature also includes metadata to the corresponding Snort and ClamAV rules, and so on. Supported Rules Currently, Snort 3, Yara and ClamAV rules are supported. Additional singatures and formats are work in progress. Scripts Currently, only scripts available are used to aid in auto-generation of hash-based and certificate-based Yara rules.
A high-level C++ library for creating and decoding network packets with a Scapy-like interface.
Network metadata capture and analysis tool
Libnids is an implementation of an E-component of Network Intrusion Detection System that emulates the IP stack of Linux 2.0.x and offers IP defragmentation, TCP stream assembly, and TCP port scan detection.
A collection of PCAPs for ICS/SCADA utilities and protocols with the option for users to contribute.
A tool for enumerating X-Forwarded-For headers in HTTP requests