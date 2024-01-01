Detection and Hunting Signatures 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A set of interrelated network and host detection rules with the aim of improving detection and hunting visibility and context. Where applicable, each Snort rule includes metadata indicating the corresponding Yara and ClamAV rules, and each Yara signature also includes metadata to the corresponding Snort and ClamAV rules, and so on. Supported Rules Currently, Snort 3, Yara and ClamAV rules are supported. Additional singatures and formats are work in progress. Scripts Currently, only scripts available are used to aid in auto-generation of hash-based and certificate-based Yara rules.