PhishingKit-Yara-Rules

RedEye is a visual analytic tool for enhancing Red and Blue Team operations.
This repository, dedicated to Phishing Kits zip files YARA rules, is based on zip raw format analysis to find directories and files names. It is open to all rules contribution, allowing users to create pull requests with their own set of rules to enhance detection and defense against Phishing threats. The first set of rules was created for the project PhishingKit-Yara-Search.
ThreatMiner is a threat intelligence portal that aggregates data from various sources and provides contextual information related to indicators of compromise (IOCs).
Robust Python SDK and Command Line Client for interacting with IntelOwl's API.
A visualization tool for threat analysis that organizes APT campaign information and visualizes relations of IOC.
Signature-based YARA rules for detecting and preventing threats within Linux, Windows, and macOS systems.
A repository to aid Windows threat hunters in looking for common artifacts.