Cloudmersive Virus Scan

Cloudmersive's Virus Scan APIs provide advanced anti-virus and malware scanning capabilities, leveraging continuously updated signatures for millions of threats. The APIs support various file formats, including Office, PDF, HTML, and Flash, and offer multi-factor threat detection, high-performance scanning, and scalable architecture. The APIs enable users to scan files, URLs, and content for viruses, securing services and content uploads. With high-speed in-memory scanning, large file support, and parallel processing, Cloudmersive's Virus Scan APIs are a robust solution for businesses. Key features include: * Advanced anti-virus and malware scanning with over 17 million signatures * Continuous cloud-based updates * Multi-factor threat detection across various delivery methods * High-performance scanning with subsecond response times * Scalable architecture for concurrent processing of many requests