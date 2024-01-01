Cloudmersive Virus Scan

A guide to implementing Microsoft AppLocker for application whitelisting
Cloudmersive's Virus Scan APIs provide advanced anti-virus and malware scanning capabilities, leveraging continuously updated signatures for millions of threats. The APIs support various file formats, including Office, PDF, HTML, and Flash, and offer multi-factor threat detection, high-performance scanning, and scalable architecture. The APIs enable users to scan files, URLs, and content for viruses, securing services and content uploads. With high-speed in-memory scanning, large file support, and parallel processing, Cloudmersive's Virus Scan APIs are a robust solution for businesses. Key features include: * Advanced anti-virus and malware scanning with over 17 million signatures * Continuous cloud-based updates * Multi-factor threat detection across various delivery methods * High-performance scanning with subsecond response times * Scalable architecture for concurrent processing of many requests
A discontinued project for Windows system administration that has been archived due to the author's dissatisfaction with the Windows operating system.
Track postMessage usage with this Chrome Extension
ClamAV is an open-source antivirus engine that detects trojans, viruses, malware, and other malicious threats.
A repository providing guidance on collecting security-relevant Windows event logs using Windows Event Forwarding (WEF).
Monitor WMI consumers and processes for potential malicious activity