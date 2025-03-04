Microsoft Defender for Office 365 is a security solution designed to protect organizations' email and collaboration tools against advanced cyber threats. The platform provides protection for Microsoft 365 environments including email, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, OneDrive, and other productivity applications. The solution offers multiple layers of security capabilities organized around the security lifecycle: Prevention: Implements filtering mechanisms to block business email compromise (BEC), credential phishing, ransomware, and advanced malware attacks before they reach users. Detection: Utilizes AI-powered capabilities to identify malicious content, suspicious links, and files across email and Microsoft Teams communications. Investigation and hunting: Provides a unified investigation experience with visibility across the attack chain and advanced hunting tools to identify and prioritize threats. Response and remediation: Features built-in automation to reverse malicious activities and customizable workflows that help security teams respond efficiently to incidents. Awareness and training: Includes cyberattack simulation capabilities and user training based on organization-specific attack patterns and knowledge gaps. Secure posture: Offers recommended templates and configuration insights to help organizations establish and maintain secure environments. The solution is available in two tiers: Plan 1 provides core protection against advanced threats, while Plan 2 adds advanced hunting, automation, attack simulation training, and cross-domain XDR capabilities. Microsoft Defender for Office 365 integrates with other Microsoft security products like Microsoft Defender XDR and Microsoft Sentinel to provide comprehensive security operations capabilities.
FEATURES
ALTERNATIVES
FortiMail is an email security solution that protects organizations against phishing, ransomware, zero-day attacks, and business email compromise through multi-layered detection and prevention capabilities.
A cloud-based email security solution from Cloudflare designed to protect organizations from email-based threats and attacks.
An AI-powered email security platform that provides multi-layered protection against phishing, malware, and other email-based threats through various deployment options.
Egress Prevent is an email data loss prevention solution that helps organizations detect and prevent outbound email breaches caused by human error or malicious intent.
PINNED
InfoSecHired
An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.
Mandos Brief Newsletter
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.
Checkmarx SCA
A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.
Check Point CloudGuard WAF
A cloud-native web application and API security solution that uses contextual AI to protect against known and zero-day threats without signature-based detection.
Orca Security
A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.
DryRun
A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.
Wiz
Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.