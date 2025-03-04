Microsoft Defender for Office 365 0 Commercial

Visit Website Visit Website Promote this Tool Promote this Tool

Microsoft Defender for Office 365 is a security solution designed to protect organizations' email and collaboration tools against advanced cyber threats. The platform provides protection for Microsoft 365 environments including email, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, OneDrive, and other productivity applications. The solution offers multiple layers of security capabilities organized around the security lifecycle: Prevention: Implements filtering mechanisms to block business email compromise (BEC), credential phishing, ransomware, and advanced malware attacks before they reach users. Detection: Utilizes AI-powered capabilities to identify malicious content, suspicious links, and files across email and Microsoft Teams communications. Investigation and hunting: Provides a unified investigation experience with visibility across the attack chain and advanced hunting tools to identify and prioritize threats. Response and remediation: Features built-in automation to reverse malicious activities and customizable workflows that help security teams respond efficiently to incidents. Awareness and training: Includes cyberattack simulation capabilities and user training based on organization-specific attack patterns and knowledge gaps. Secure posture: Offers recommended templates and configuration insights to help organizations establish and maintain secure environments. The solution is available in two tiers: Plan 1 provides core protection against advanced threats, while Plan 2 adds advanced hunting, automation, attack simulation training, and cross-domain XDR capabilities. Microsoft Defender for Office 365 integrates with other Microsoft security products like Microsoft Defender XDR and Microsoft Sentinel to provide comprehensive security operations capabilities.