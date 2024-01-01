iOS application for testing iOS penetration testing skills in a legal environment.
ThreatMapper hunts for threats in your production platforms, and ranks these threats based on their risk-of-exploit. It uncovers vulnerable software components, exposed secrets and deviations from good security practice. ThreatMapper uses a combination of agent-based inspection and agent-less monitoring to provide the widest possible coverage to detect threats. With ThreatMapper's ThreatGraph visualization, you can then identify the issues that present the greatest risk to the security of your applications, and prioritize these for planned protection or remediation.
Open source web application security scanner with 200+ vulnerability identification capabilities.
Platform for users to test cybersecurity skills by exploiting vulnerabilities.
OWASP Project for making vulnerability management easier.
A tool that automatically audits website security by crawling an entire website and identifying vulnerabilities
Automate Google Hacking Database scraping and searching with Pagodo, a tool for finding vulnerabilities and sensitive information.