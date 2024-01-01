WatchGuard EPDR 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

WatchGuard Endpoint Security is a comprehensive endpoint protection solution that provides advanced threat detection, proactive defense, and efficient management. It includes next-gen antivirus, EDR, and DNS filtering solutions, as well as a full stack of integrated modules for additional layers of protection for patching, extended visibility, and data control. The solution is part of WatchGuard's Unified Security Platform, which enables security and IT teams with comprehensive protection for networks, endpoints, Wi-Fi, and identities. It features a cloud-based management interface, threat detection and response capabilities, and scalable security modules for patch management, advanced reporting, and more. WatchGuard Endpoint Security is designed to help organizations stay ahead of cyber threats, including fileless malware and ransomware, and provides a cost-efficient security stack for security operations centers (SOCs).