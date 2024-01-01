Sigma 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Sigma is a generic and open signature format that allows you to describe relevant security-related information in a structured and machine-readable way. It is designed to be used in SIEM systems and other security tools to detect and respond to threats. Sigma is a collaborative project that aims to make reliable detections accessible to all at no cost. The repository offers more than 3000 detection rules of different types, including generic detection rules, threat hunting rules, and emerging threat rules. Sigma is a powerful tool for security professionals, threat hunters, and analysts to detect and respond to threats in a more efficient and effective way.