A curated collection of Sigma & Yara rules and Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) for threat detection and malware identification.
Sigma is a generic and open signature format that allows you to describe relevant security-related information in a structured and machine-readable way. It is designed to be used in SIEM systems and other security tools to detect and respond to threats. Sigma is a collaborative project that aims to make reliable detections accessible to all at no cost. The repository offers more than 3000 detection rules of different types, including generic detection rules, threat hunting rules, and emerging threat rules. Sigma is a powerful tool for security professionals, threat hunters, and analysts to detect and respond to threats in a more efficient and effective way.
Open Source Intelligence solution for threat intelligence data enrichment and quick analysis of suspicious files or malware.
Maltiverse automates Threat Intelligence for small and medium-sized SecOps teams, providing an effective and affordable service.
Machinae is a tool for collecting intelligence from public sites/feeds about various security-related pieces of data.
A modular tool for collecting intelligence sources for files and outputting in CSV format.
A list of most queried domains based on passive DNS usage across the Umbrella global network.