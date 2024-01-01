Logdissect is a CLI utility and Python library for analyzing log files and other data.
IBM QRadar is a security information and event management (SIEM) solution that provides real-time visibility of the entire IT infrastructure to detect and prioritize threats.
Logdissect is a CLI utility and Python library for analyzing log files and other data.
A compliant audit log tool that provides a searchable, exportable record of read/write events.
A dynamic GUI for advanced log analysis, allowing users to execute SQL queries on structured log data.
Cybersecurity project for security monitoring of Node.js applications.
Standalone SIGMA-based detection tool for EVTX, Auditd, Sysmon for Linux, XML or JSONL/NDJSON Logs.
A Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) system with a focus on security and minimalism.