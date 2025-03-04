FortiMail is an email security solution designed to protect organizations against email-borne threats including phishing, ransomware, zero-day attacks, and business email compromise (BEC). The solution leverages FortiGuard AI-powered Security Services to prevent, detect, and respond to email-based threats in real-time. It integrates with the broader Fortinet Security Fabric, enabling enhanced protection through URL and sandbox file analysis capabilities. FortiMail offers multiple deployment options including: - Cloud-based email security-as-a-service - Virtual machines for on-premises and cloud deployments - Hardware appliances for on-premises implementations Key features include: - Multi-layer protection against email threats - Integration with FortiSandbox for zero-day threat detection - Microsoft 365 protection through gateway and Graph API support - Data Loss Prevention (DLP) capabilities - Outbound email encryption - Email continuity services during outages FortiMail can be deployed in various environments including cloud, on-premises, or hybrid email setups, and supports both inbound and outbound email protection. The solution is designed to work with existing email infrastructure and can be managed by an organization's team or through Fortinet's hosted services.
FEATURES
ALTERNATIVES
A cloud-based email security solution from Cloudflare designed to protect organizations from email-based threats and attacks.
Egress Prevent is an email data loss prevention solution that helps organizations detect and prevent outbound email breaches caused by human error or malicious intent.
An AI-powered email security platform that provides multi-layered protection against phishing, malware, and other email-based threats through various deployment options.
A security solution that protects email and collaboration tools in Microsoft 365 environments against advanced threats including phishing, business email compromise, ransomware, and malware.
PINNED
InfoSecHired
An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.
Mandos Brief Newsletter
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.
Checkmarx SCA
A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.
Check Point CloudGuard WAF
A cloud-native web application and API security solution that uses contextual AI to protect against known and zero-day threats without signature-based detection.
Orca Security
A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.
DryRun
A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.
Wiz
Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.