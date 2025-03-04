FortiMail 0 Commercial

Visit Website Visit Website Promote this Tool Promote this Tool

FortiMail is an email security solution designed to protect organizations against email-borne threats including phishing, ransomware, zero-day attacks, and business email compromise (BEC). The solution leverages FortiGuard AI-powered Security Services to prevent, detect, and respond to email-based threats in real-time. It integrates with the broader Fortinet Security Fabric, enabling enhanced protection through URL and sandbox file analysis capabilities. FortiMail offers multiple deployment options including: - Cloud-based email security-as-a-service - Virtual machines for on-premises and cloud deployments - Hardware appliances for on-premises implementations Key features include: - Multi-layer protection against email threats - Integration with FortiSandbox for zero-day threat detection - Microsoft 365 protection through gateway and Graph API support - Data Loss Prevention (DLP) capabilities - Outbound email encryption - Email continuity services during outages FortiMail can be deployed in various environments including cloud, on-premises, or hybrid email setups, and supports both inbound and outbound email protection. The solution is designed to work with existing email infrastructure and can be managed by an organization's team or through Fortinet's hosted services.