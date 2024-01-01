Sublime Platform

Steghide is a steganography program for hiding data in image and audio files.
A free and open platform for detecting and preventing email attacks like BEC, malware, and credential phishing. Gain visibility and control, hunt for advanced threats, and collaborate with the community. Sublime uses Message Query Language (MQL), a domain-specific language purpose-built for describing behavior in email. MQL is email provider agnostic, enabling defenders to write, run, and share Detections-as-Code. Open-source detection rules and links to community feeds are maintained in the sublime-rules repository. Learn more about MQL: Introduction to Message Query Language. Setup instructions, Docker Quickstart, other deployment methods, documentation, API, release log, and more are available.
StaDynA is a system supporting security app analysis in the presence of dynamic code update features.
Scans SPF and DMARC records for issues that could allow email spoofing.
A project providing a low-cost ICS testbed with affordable hardware, instructions, and attacker scenarios to facilitate learning in industrial security.
An Android-based self-defense application against forensic imaging tools like Cellebrite UFED.
Alternative marketplace for mobile applications with package ID metadata retrieval and APK download capabilities.