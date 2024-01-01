Sublime Platform 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A free and open platform for detecting and preventing email attacks like BEC, malware, and credential phishing. Gain visibility and control, hunt for advanced threats, and collaborate with the community. Sublime uses Message Query Language (MQL), a domain-specific language purpose-built for describing behavior in email. MQL is email provider agnostic, enabling defenders to write, run, and share Detections-as-Code. Open-source detection rules and links to community feeds are maintained in the sublime-rules repository. Learn more about MQL: Introduction to Message Query Language. Setup instructions, Docker Quickstart, other deployment methods, documentation, API, release log, and more are available.