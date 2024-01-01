Vectra AI 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Vectra AI is a cybersecurity company that provides an AI-driven Attack Signal Intelligence platform to detect, prioritize, investigate, and respond to cyber threats across hybrid cloud environments. The platform uses advanced AI and machine learning to analyze network traffic, cloud workloads, identities, and endpoints to identify attacker behaviors and techniques. It provides comprehensive coverage of the MITRE ATT&CK framework, enabling organizations to detect and respond to advanced persistent threats (APTs), ransomware, data breaches, and other cyber attacks. Vectra AI's platform integrates with various security tools and technologies, including SIEMs, EDRs, and cloud security solutions, enabling organizations to streamline their security operations and improve overall cyber resilience.