Platform for the latest threat intelligence information
Vectra AI is a cybersecurity company that provides an AI-driven Attack Signal Intelligence platform to detect, prioritize, investigate, and respond to cyber threats across hybrid cloud environments. The platform uses advanced AI and machine learning to analyze network traffic, cloud workloads, identities, and endpoints to identify attacker behaviors and techniques. It provides comprehensive coverage of the MITRE ATT&CK framework, enabling organizations to detect and respond to advanced persistent threats (APTs), ransomware, data breaches, and other cyber attacks. Vectra AI's platform integrates with various security tools and technologies, including SIEMs, EDRs, and cloud security solutions, enabling organizations to streamline their security operations and improve overall cyber resilience.
Platform for the latest threat intelligence information
A list of most queried domains based on passive DNS usage across the Umbrella global network.
Free intelligence feeds for cybersecurity professionals to stay informed about emerging threats and trends.
BotScout.com provides proactive bot detection, screening, and banning through a powerful API.
Nessus efficiently scans for system vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and compliance issues.
RedEye is a visual analytic tool for enhancing Red and Blue Team operations.