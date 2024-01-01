Anvilogic 0.0 Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit

Anvilogic is a multi-data platform SIEM designed to enhance detection engineering processes. It offers pre-built detection rules and a detection-as-code builder to improve detection accuracy and optimize lifecycle management. The platform allows teams to use existing SIEM solutions like Splunk or Azure while adopting cost-effective data lake solutions such as Snowflake. Anvilogic aims to reduce SIEM licensing costs by decoupling logging from security analytics. It provides features for building, deploying, and maintaining detections, potentially saving time in these processes. The tool includes capabilities for improving ATT&CK coverage and closing detection gaps for high-priority threats. It offers a low/no-code builder and AI chatbot to assist in the detection engineering process. Anvilogic includes features for allowlisting, version control, and easy rollout of detections.