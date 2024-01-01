HitmanPro.Alert 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

HitmanPro is a advanced malware scanning and removal tool that detects and removes malware, viruses, trojans, worms, keyloggers, rootkits, trackers, spyware, and more. It offers a free 30-day trial and requires only 10MB of space. The tool is easy to use and doesn't require uninstalling other software. Additionally, it offers a more advanced protection with HitmanPro.Alert, which stops complex attacks and exploits in real-time while increasing privacy.