A Python library for loading and executing Beacon Object Files (BOFs) in-memory.
HitmanPro is a advanced malware scanning and removal tool that detects and removes malware, viruses, trojans, worms, keyloggers, rootkits, trackers, spyware, and more. It offers a free 30-day trial and requires only 10MB of space. The tool is easy to use and doesn't require uninstalling other software. Additionally, it offers a more advanced protection with HitmanPro.Alert, which stops complex attacks and exploits in real-time while increasing privacy.
Android Loadable Kernel Modules for reversing and debugging on controlled systems/emulators.
The official security guide for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7, providing detailed information on securing the operating system.
Heimdal Enterprise provides a unified cybersecurity platform with advanced network and endpoint security solutions, including threat hunting and privileged access management.
Webroot Endpoint Protection provides advanced cloud-based protection against malicious files, scripts, exploits, and URLs to keep businesses safe from cyberattacks.
Read-only FUSE driver for Apple File System with support for encrypted volumes and fusion drives on Linux.