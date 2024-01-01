Sublime Rules 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This repo contains open-source rules for Sublime, a free and open platform for detecting and preventing email attacks like BEC, malware, and credential phishing. Examples: HTML smuggling VIP / Executive impersonation Malicious OneNote files Malicious LNK files Encrypted zips Community Rule Feeds Delivr To vector-sec amitchell516 Learn more Blog Docs Message Query Language (MQL) reference Release log Follow us on Twitter for updates on new rules and detection capabilities.