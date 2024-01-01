Crowdroid: Behavior-Based Malware Detection System for Android

A comprehensive Windows command-line reference guide for security professionals, system administrators, and incident responders.
Crowdroid is a behavior-based malware detection system for Android platforms. It employs a crowdsourcing approach to collect traces of application behavior, which enables the detection of anomalies and malware. The system is designed to analyze the behavior of Android applications, distinguishing between benign and malicious ones, and detecting trojan horses. The framework has demonstrated a 100% detection rate for self-written malware and successfully detected real malware found in the wild.
A quick reference guide for the VI editor, covering commands and modes.
A comprehensive guide to hardening OpenLDAP on Linux using AppArmor and systemd, providing a defense in depth approach to securing LDAP deployments.
BPF+ is a generalized packet filter framework that achieves both high-level expressiveness and good performance for network monitoring and intrusion detection applications.
A comprehensive guide for system administrators to detect and identify potential security threats on Windows 2000 systems.
A collection of mobile security resources and tools