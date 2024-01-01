Inlyse 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

INLYSE Malware Protection is a cutting-edge AI-based IT security platform that identifies malware and cyber-attacks within seconds. It uses intelligent picture recognition mechanisms with self-learning neural networks to identify and stop advanced malware, zero-day exploits, and APT attacks without regular updates. The platform converts files into graphical representations and checks whether malware is contained or not. It uses a universal preprocessing pipeline to disassemble any input data into its type-specific segments and encodes the containing correlating data structures in the best possible way to an expressive graphical representation of the specific segment. The INLYSE platform includes a scan engine that bridges the gap that antivirus solutions do not match, and a base engine that provides centralized management of the INLYSE Security Ecosystem. The platform also includes plugins for application security, mail security, and browser security, allowing users to scan downloads against malware before downloading them, visit websites that are scanned against phishing, malicious links, and validated SSL certificates, and expand their email security.