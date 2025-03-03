Offensive 360 is a static application security testing (SAST) solution that performs source code analysis to identify security vulnerabilities and weaknesses in application code. The tool utilizes virtual compilers for different programming languages to analyze source code without requiring build or compilation processes. It performs: - Source code vulnerability scanning - Open-source component analysis - Malware detection - License compliance checking - Infrastructure as Code (IaC) security analysis Key capabilities include: - Entry point tracing and execution flow analysis - Integration with CI/CD pipelines and development workflows - Support for multiple programming languages - Code analysis without requiring internet connectivity - On-premises and cloud deployment options - Dependency scanning and third-party component analysis The platform is designed to be used throughout the software development lifecycle and provides both cloud-based and on-premises deployment options. It can be integrated into existing development tools and processes while maintaining source code privacy through local analysis capabilities.
FEATURES
ALTERNATIVES
