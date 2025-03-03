Offensive 360 Logo

Offensive 360

0
Commercial
Application Security
application-security
static-analysis
source-code-analysis
vulnerability-detection
security-scanning
devsecops
malware-detection
dependency-scanning
ci-cd
code-security
Visit Website

Offensive 360 is a static application security testing (SAST) solution that performs source code analysis to identify security vulnerabilities and weaknesses in application code. The tool utilizes virtual compilers for different programming languages to analyze source code without requiring build or compilation processes. It performs: - Source code vulnerability scanning - Open-source component analysis - Malware detection - License compliance checking - Infrastructure as Code (IaC) security analysis Key capabilities include: - Entry point tracing and execution flow analysis - Integration with CI/CD pipelines and development workflows - Support for multiple programming languages - Code analysis without requiring internet connectivity - On-premises and cloud deployment options - Dependency scanning and third-party component analysis The platform is designed to be used throughout the software development lifecycle and provides both cloud-based and on-premises deployment options. It can be integrated into existing development tools and processes while maintaining source code privacy through local analysis capabilities.

FEATURES

ALTERNATIVES

Black Duck Logo
Black Duck

Black Duck is an application security platform that provides software composition analysis and supply chain security capabilities to identify vulnerabilities, ensure license compliance, and manage SBOMs throughout the software development lifecycle.

Commercial
Application Security
Param Miner Logo
Param Miner

A tool for identifying and extracting parameters from HTTP requests and responses

Free
Application Security
Veracode Logo
Veracode

Veracode is an intelligent software security platform that helps developers and security teams secure code, find and fix flaws, and automate remediation.

Commercial
Application Security
AzureGoat Logo
AzureGoat

A vulnerable by design infrastructure on Azure featuring the latest released OWASP Top 10 web application security risks (2021) and other misconfigurations.

Free
Application Security
jsunpack-n Logo
jsunpack-n

Emulates browser functionality to detect exploits targeting browser vulnerabilities.

Free
Application Security
Prophaze WAF Logo
Prophaze WAF

A web application firewall solution that monitors, filters, and protects web applications from malicious traffic and common web-based attacks.

Commercial
Application Security
Aikido Security Logo
Aikido Security

Aikido is an all-in-one security platform that combines multiple security scanning and management functions for cloud-native applications and infrastructure.

Commercial
Application Security
ThreatLocker Platform Logo
ThreatLocker Platform

ThreatLocker is an enterprise cybersecurity platform that provides comprehensive endpoint protection and zero-trust security to prevent ransomware, viruses, and other malicious software from running on endpoints.

Free
Application Security

PINNED

InfoSecHired Logo

InfoSecHired

An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.

Commercial
Resources
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo

Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

Free
Resources
Checkmarx SCA Logo

Checkmarx SCA

A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.

Commercial
Application Security
Check Point CloudGuard WAF Logo

Check Point CloudGuard WAF

A cloud-native web application and API security solution that uses contextual AI to protect against known and zero-day threats without signature-based detection.

Commercial
Application Security
Orca Security Logo

Orca Security

A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.

Commercial
Cloud Security
DryRun Logo

DryRun

A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.

Commercial
Application Security
Wiz Logo

Wiz

Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.

Commercial
Cloud Security