Mobile Sandbox is a cloud-based service that allows you to test and analyze Android and iOS apps for malware, vulnerabilities, and other security threats. It provides a safe and controlled environment to test and analyze mobile apps, making it easier to identify and mitigate potential security risks. Features include: * Automated analysis of mobile apps * Identification of malware, vulnerabilities, and other security threats * Customizable testing scenarios * Integration with other security tools and systems Mobile Sandbox is a powerful tool for security professionals, developers, and researchers who need to test and analyze mobile apps for security vulnerabilities and threats.