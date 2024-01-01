Anti-Trojan-Source 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Detects cases of trojan source attacks that employ unicode bidi attacks to inject malicious code. If you're using ESLint, see eslint-plugin-anti-trojan-source for a purpose-built plugin to detect anti-trojan characters. This tool is important in identifying potential supply chain attacks where adversaries can inject malicious code into the source code of a project, slipping by unseen in the code review process.