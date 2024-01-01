Anti-Trojan-Source Logo

Detects cases of trojan source attacks that employ unicode bidi attacks to inject malicious code. If you're using ESLint, see eslint-plugin-anti-trojan-source for a purpose-built plugin to detect anti-trojan characters. This tool is important in identifying potential supply chain attacks where adversaries can inject malicious code into the source code of a project, slipping by unseen in the code review process.

Application Security
Free
malware-detection

