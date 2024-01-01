A comprehensive toolkit for web application security testing, offering a range of products and solutions for identifying vulnerabilities and improving security posture.
Detects cases of trojan source attacks that employ unicode bidi attacks to inject malicious code. If you're using ESLint, see eslint-plugin-anti-trojan-source for a purpose-built plugin to detect anti-trojan characters. This tool is important in identifying potential supply chain attacks where adversaries can inject malicious code into the source code of a project, slipping by unseen in the code review process.
A comprehensive toolkit for web application security testing, offering a range of products and solutions for identifying vulnerabilities and improving security posture.
A tool for secure content publishing and verification using offline signing and trusted collections.
cwe_checker is a suite of checks to detect common bug classes in ELF binaries using Ghidra for firmware analysis.
A tool that safely installs packages with npm/yarn by auditing them as part of your install process.
Drltrace is a dynamic API calls tracer for Windows and Linux applications.
Important security headers for Fastify with granular control over application routes.