Verisys Antivirus API 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Scan files for viruses and malware with language-agnostic REST API - stop malware at the edge, before it reaches your servers and users. Verisys Antivirus API easily integrates into your applications and services, whether cloud or on-premise. By scanning user-generated content and file uploads, Verisys Antivirus API can stop dangerous malware from reaching your applications and services - and your end users.