Trellix Endpoint Security Suite

Automated and flexible approach for deploying Windows 10 with security standards set by the DoD.
Trellix Endpoint Security (ENS) is a comprehensive endpoint security solution that aligns with prioritized security needs, providing proactive defenses, remediation tools, and centralized management to prevent threats, ensure uptime, and simplify complex workflows. Key features include machine learning-based malware detection, adaptive scanning, and strong performance to minimize system resource usage. The solution enables users to respond to and manage the threat defense lifecycle, collaborate on defenses, and accelerate the identification of suspicious behaviors. With Trellix Endpoint Security, users can ensure system uptime, improve protection against threats, and simplify security controls.
An alternative to the auditd daemon with goals of safety, speed, JSON output, and pluggable pipelines connecting to the Linux kernel via netlink.
Endpoint security platform using Moving Target Defense to prevent cyber attacks and provide adaptive exposure management and threat prevention.
A collection of utilities for working with USB devices on Linux
Cisco Secure Endpoint is a cloud-native endpoint security solution that provides advanced protection and response to threats.
Sophos Intercept X Endpoint is a comprehensive endpoint security solution that provides unparalleled protection against advanced attacks, ransomware, and data loss.