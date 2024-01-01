Trellix Endpoint Security Suite 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Trellix Endpoint Security (ENS) is a comprehensive endpoint security solution that aligns with prioritized security needs, providing proactive defenses, remediation tools, and centralized management to prevent threats, ensure uptime, and simplify complex workflows. Key features include machine learning-based malware detection, adaptive scanning, and strong performance to minimize system resource usage. The solution enables users to respond to and manage the threat defense lifecycle, collaborate on defenses, and accelerate the identification of suspicious behaviors. With Trellix Endpoint Security, users can ensure system uptime, improve protection against threats, and simplify security controls.