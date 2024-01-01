Webroot Business Endpoint Protection

GravityZone is a unified endpoint security and analytics platform that provides risk assessment, threat prevention, and incident response capabilities.
Webroot Endpoint Protection provides advanced machine learning and cloud-based protection against malicious files, scripts, exploits, and URLs. It offers multi-vector protection, remote policy definition and management, and precision monitoring and roll-back capabilities for auto-restoring infected files. This solution helps businesses keep critical systems, intellectual property, customer data, employees, and guests safe from ransomware, phishing, malware, zero-day threats, and other cyberattacks. With Webroot Endpoint Protection, businesses can stop malware, ransomware, phishing, and other damaging attacks aimed at their users and systems. The solution delivers an award-winning management console with comprehensive protection that complements an organization's cyber resilience strategy. Without endpoint protection, companies risk losing critical data, paying significant ransoms, and losing the ability to conduct business. Webroot Endpoint Protection helps mitigate these risks and ensures compliance with privacy and regulatory requirements.
AhnLab PLUS is a unified security platform providing comprehensive cybersecurity solutions for businesses.
Advanced malware scanning and removal tool that detects and removes various types of malware and offers additional protection with HitmanPro.Alert.
A free, open-source tool that uncovers persistently installed software on macOS, helping to generically reveal malware.
The official security guide for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7, providing detailed information on securing the operating system.
Advanced Endpoint Protection is a complete endpoint protection platform that provides advanced threat protection against ransomware, data breaches, and malware.