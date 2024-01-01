Webroot Business Endpoint Protection 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Webroot Endpoint Protection provides advanced machine learning and cloud-based protection against malicious files, scripts, exploits, and URLs. It offers multi-vector protection, remote policy definition and management, and precision monitoring and roll-back capabilities for auto-restoring infected files. This solution helps businesses keep critical systems, intellectual property, customer data, employees, and guests safe from ransomware, phishing, malware, zero-day threats, and other cyberattacks. With Webroot Endpoint Protection, businesses can stop malware, ransomware, phishing, and other damaging attacks aimed at their users and systems. The solution delivers an award-winning management console with comprehensive protection that complements an organization's cyber resilience strategy. Without endpoint protection, companies risk losing critical data, paying significant ransoms, and losing the ability to conduct business. Webroot Endpoint Protection helps mitigate these risks and ensures compliance with privacy and regulatory requirements.