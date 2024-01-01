WPMissionControl is a monitoring and security tool designed for WordPress websites. It offers: 1. Uptime monitoring with checks every 5 minutes 2. SSL certificate monitoring and expiration alerts 3. Website health and file integrity checks 4. Domain expiration monitoring 5. Custom request headers support 6. Multiple notification channels including email, SMS, and Slack 7. Customizable notification settings 8. Secure Website Badge for display 9. Malware cleanup services The tool aims to provide real-time threat detection and performance monitoring without significantly impacting website load times. It uses off-site calculations to minimize resource usage on the monitored websites.
