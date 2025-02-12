Warden is an endpoint protection platform that uses kernel-level API virtualization to implement zero-trust security controls on business endpoints. The solution operates by intercepting and isolating operating system calls at the kernel level, creating virtualized system functions that prevent unauthorized operations from executing. The platform employs a default-deny policy enforcement model that only allows whitelisted applications and processes to execute or communicate. This approach creates micro-perimeters around each endpoint to block lateral movement and prevent privilege escalation attempts. Warden combines endpoint protection platform (EPP) capabilities with endpoint detection and response (EDR) functionality. The EPP component provides real-time threat prevention through behavioral monitoring, sandboxing, and automated blocking of malicious activities. The EDR component offers continuous monitoring, forensic data collection, and incident response capabilities. The solution is designed to protect against various threat types including malware, ransomware, zero-day exploits, fileless attacks, and insider threats. It operates with minimal system overhead through lightweight kernel virtualization that requires sub-1% CPU and memory usage. Warden offers multiple deployment options including self-managed (Warden Guard) and fully managed services (Warden Vault) with 24/7 professional monitoring. The platform integrates with existing security infrastructure through standard APIs and SIEM connectors, supporting vulnerability scanners, identity providers, and network security tools. The solution includes automated patch management, threat hunting capabilities, and compliance support for various regulatory requirements. It provides centralized management for distributed endpoints and supports both on-premises and cloud-based deployments.
FEATURES
EXPLORE BY TAGS
SIMILAR TOOLS
A robust endpoint security solution that offers data security, network security, and advanced threat prevention, all managed from a single console to protect your devices and data.
Do Not Disturb is a free open-source macOS security tool that detects unauthorized physical access to laptops.
Open-source platform for IT and security teams with flexibility in feature usage and support for various platforms.
CrowdStrike Falcon Insight XDR is an AI-powered endpoint detection and response solution that provides comprehensive protection, visibility, and automated response capabilities.
A guide to implementing Microsoft AppLocker for application whitelisting
A repository providing guidance on collecting security-relevant Windows event logs using Windows Event Forwarding (WEF).
A lightweight malware detection and removal tool that provides real-time protection against complex attacks while preserving system resources.
Webroot Endpoint Protection provides advanced cloud-based protection against malicious files, scripts, exploits, and URLs to keep businesses safe from cyberattacks.
A cross-platform security application that functions as a laptop kill cord, automatically locking or shutting down your computer when physically separated from you via a USB connection.
PINNED
Mandos
Fractional CISO service that helps B2B companies implement security leadership to win enterprise deals, achieve compliance, and develop strategic security programs.
OSINTLeak
OSINTLeak is a tool for discovering and analyzing leaked sensitive information across various online sources to identify potential security risks.
ImmuniWeb® Discovery
ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web.
Checkmarx SCA
A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.
Orca Security
A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.
DryRun
A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.