Warden is an endpoint protection platform that uses kernel-level API virtualization to implement zero-trust security controls on business endpoints. The solution operates by intercepting and isolating operating system calls at the kernel level, creating virtualized system functions that prevent unauthorized operations from executing. The platform employs a default-deny policy enforcement model that only allows whitelisted applications and processes to execute or communicate. This approach creates micro-perimeters around each endpoint to block lateral movement and prevent privilege escalation attempts. Warden combines endpoint protection platform (EPP) capabilities with endpoint detection and response (EDR) functionality. The EPP component provides real-time threat prevention through behavioral monitoring, sandboxing, and automated blocking of malicious activities. The EDR component offers continuous monitoring, forensic data collection, and incident response capabilities. The solution is designed to protect against various threat types including malware, ransomware, zero-day exploits, fileless attacks, and insider threats. It operates with minimal system overhead through lightweight kernel virtualization that requires sub-1% CPU and memory usage. Warden offers multiple deployment options including self-managed (Warden Guard) and fully managed services (Warden Vault) with 24/7 professional monitoring. The platform integrates with existing security infrastructure through standard APIs and SIEM connectors, supporting vulnerability scanners, identity providers, and network security tools. The solution includes automated patch management, threat hunting capabilities, and compliance support for various regulatory requirements. It provides centralized management for distributed endpoints and supports both on-premises and cloud-based deployments.