ClamAV 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

ClamAV is an open-source antivirus engine that detects trojans, viruses, malware, and other malicious threats. It is the standard for mail gateway-scanning software, offering high performance with a multi-threaded scanner daemon and command-line utilities for on-demand file scanning and automatic signature updates. It supports multiple file formats and signature languages, as well as file and archive unpacking, making it a versatile tool. As an open-source solution, users have access to versions that work with their operating system, and the latest source code is available on GitHub. With its high performance and versatility, ClamAV is an essential tool for detecting and removing malware threats.