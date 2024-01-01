Webroot Endpoint Protection provides advanced cloud-based protection against malicious files, scripts, exploits, and URLs to keep businesses safe from cyberattacks.
ClamAV is an open-source antivirus engine that detects trojans, viruses, malware, and other malicious threats. It is the standard for mail gateway-scanning software, offering high performance with a multi-threaded scanner daemon and command-line utilities for on-demand file scanning and automatic signature updates. It supports multiple file formats and signature languages, as well as file and archive unpacking, making it a versatile tool. As an open-source solution, users have access to versions that work with their operating system, and the latest source code is available on GitHub. With its high performance and versatility, ClamAV is an essential tool for detecting and removing malware threats.
Android Loadable Kernel Modules for reversing and debugging on controlled systems/emulators.
Absolute Security provides a comprehensive cybersecurity platform that offers endpoint-to-network access coverage, automated security compliance, and secure endpoint and access solutions.
CrowdStrike Falcon is a unified cybersecurity platform providing complete protection through its AI-native XDR platform.
SentinelOne's Singularity Platform is an AI-powered enterprise security platform providing autonomous endpoint, cloud, identity, and data protection through its integrated XDR solution.
A collection of scripts to harden Windows 10 security and privacy