Hakiri Toolbelt is a command line interface for the Hakiri platform that automates version scraping of Ruby gems, servers, databases, and other technologies used in Ruby on Rails stacks, showing CVE vulnerabilities for each technology. It supports Ruby 1.8.7, 1.9.x, and 2.0.x.

Vulnerability Management
Free
rubyruby-on-railsvulnerability-scanningcve

