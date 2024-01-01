Hakiri Toolbelt 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Hakiri Toolbelt is a command line interface for the Hakiri platform that automates version scraping of Ruby gems, servers, databases, and other technologies used in Ruby on Rails stacks, showing CVE vulnerabilities for each technology. It supports Ruby 1.8.7, 1.9.x, and 2.0.x.