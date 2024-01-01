A tool that detects dangling DNS records in a multi-cloud environment to prevent subdomain takeovers.
Hakiri Toolbelt is a command line interface for the Hakiri platform that automates version scraping of Ruby gems, servers, databases, and other technologies used in Ruby on Rails stacks, showing CVE vulnerabilities for each technology. It supports Ruby 1.8.7, 1.9.x, and 2.0.x.
A tool that detects dangling DNS records in a multi-cloud environment to prevent subdomain takeovers.
Crt.sh is a website that allows users to search for SSL/TLS certificates of a targeted domain, providing transparency into certificate logs.
A demonstration site for the Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner, intentionally vulnerable to various web-based attacks.
Donate to your favorite open-source projects and charities using PayPal
Script to find exploits for vulnerable software packages on Linux systems using an exploit database.
kube-hunter hunts for security weaknesses in Kubernetes clusters.