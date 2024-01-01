SSRFire Logo

0 (0)

An automated SSRF finder. Just give the domain name and your server and chill! ;) Also has options to find XSS and open redirects

Network Security
Free
ssrfxssopen-redirectvulnerability-scanningweb-app-security

ALTERNATIVES

GQUIC Protocol Analyzer Logo

GQUIC Protocol Analyzer

0 (0)

An analyzer for parsing GQUIC traffic in Zeek, supporting versions Q039 to Q046, with a fingerprinting method named 'CYU' for detecting anomalous GQUIC traffic.

Network Security
Free