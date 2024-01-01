A service for better visibility on networking issues in Kubernetes clusters by detecting traffic denied by iptables.
An automated SSRF finder. Just give the domain name and your server and chill! ;) Also has options to find XSS and open redirects
CapTipper is a python tool to analyze, explore, and revive HTTP malicious traffic.
An analyzer for parsing GQUIC traffic in Zeek, supporting versions Q039 to Q046, with a fingerprinting method named 'CYU' for detecting anomalous GQUIC traffic.
Automated signature creation using honeypots for network intrusion detection systems.
A powerful command-line packet analyzer and a portable C/C++ library for network traffic capture with comprehensive documentation.
AWS Shield provides managed DDoS protection for your applications, automatically detecting and mitigating sophisticated network-level DDoS events.