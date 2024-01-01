Android Vulnerability Test Suite

A community effort to compile security advisories for Ruby libraries with a detailed directory structure.
This tool was meant to show the end user the attack surface that a given device is susceptible to. In implementing these checks we attempt to minimize or eliminate both false positives/false negatives without negatively affecting system stability. Rationale for necessity: When a vulnerability is discovered, Google receives word and applies a patch to Android. The Nexus devices are usually the devices that receive these patches quickest as they deviate the least (read: not at all) from AOSP (Android Open Source Project - The core of Android, where Google commits to). For example, the futex bug (CVE-2014-3153/Towelroot) was known about in late May, early June. This bug took multiple months to get patched on the flagship (at the time) Nexus 5. This leaves users extremely vulnerable to attack from applications. Users mostly do not know that their devices are vulnerable.
Open source web application security scanner with 200+ vulnerability identification capabilities.
Finds publicly known security vulnerabilities in a website's frontend JavaScript libraries.
A presentation about the OWASP Top 10, a list of the most critical security risks to web applications.
A ruby script that scans for vulnerable 3rd-party web applications
SecurityVulnerability.io simplifies the process of collecting, enriching, and presenting vulnerability information for both human and machine consumption.