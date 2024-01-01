SSRF-Sheriff 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A simple SSRF-testing sheriff written in Go. This tool is designed to test for Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF) vulnerabilities in web applications. It works by sending HTTP requests to a target URL and analyzing the responses to identify potential SSRF vulnerabilities. The tool is easy to use and provides detailed information about the vulnerabilities it finds.