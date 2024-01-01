Sherlock PowerShell Script

Vulnerability scanner for Linux/FreeBSD, written in Go, agent-less, informs users of vulnerabilities related to the system and affected servers.
Sherlock is a PowerShell script designed to quickly find missing software patches for local privilege escalation vulnerabilities, including a variety of known vulnerabilities such as MS10-015, MS10-092, MS13-053, MS13-081, MS14-058, MS15-051, MS15-078, MS16-016, MS16-032, MS16-034, MS16-135, and CVE-2017-7199. It provides basic usage instructions and can be imported and run within PowerShell.
An extensible, heuristic-based vulnerability scanning tool for installed npm packages.
A local privilege escalation vulnerability in the Linux kernel known for its catchy name and potential damages.
JavaScript library scanner and SBOM generator
Fuzzapi is a Rails application with a user-friendly UI for API_Fuzzer gem and Docker setup.
A hosted web application security testing tool that enables security researchers to register, activate their accounts, and scan web applications for vulnerabilities.