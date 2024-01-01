Sherlock PowerShell Script 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Sherlock is a PowerShell script designed to quickly find missing software patches for local privilege escalation vulnerabilities, including a variety of known vulnerabilities such as MS10-015, MS10-092, MS13-053, MS13-081, MS14-058, MS15-051, MS15-078, MS16-016, MS16-032, MS16-034, MS16-135, and CVE-2017-7199. It provides basic usage instructions and can be imported and run within PowerShell.