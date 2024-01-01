Automate your reconnaissance process with AttackSurfaceMapper, a tool for mapping and analyzing network attack surfaces.
The web-application vulnerability scanner Wapiti allows you to audit the security of your websites or web applications. It performs 'black-box' scans by crawling webpages, looking for scripts and forms to inject data, and acts like a fuzzer to test vulnerabilities. Wapiti modules cover SQL Injections, Cross Site Scripting, File disclosure, Command Execution, XXE injection, CRLF Injection, Shellshock, Server Side Request Forgery, and more.
A vulnerability assessment and management tool that uses patented technology to accurately identify vulnerabilities and prioritize them by risk.
A comprehensive database of exploits and vulnerabilities for researchers and professionals
A collection of Ansible roles for hardening various systems and services
XGuardian XARA Security Scanner for OSX with URL scheme, Bundle ID, and keychain hijack checks.
A tool for scanning Adobe Experience Manager instances for potential security vulnerabilities