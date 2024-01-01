Wapiti 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

The web-application vulnerability scanner Wapiti allows you to audit the security of your websites or web applications. It performs 'black-box' scans by crawling webpages, looking for scripts and forms to inject data, and acts like a fuzzer to test vulnerabilities. Wapiti modules cover SQL Injections, Cross Site Scripting, File disclosure, Command Execution, XXE injection, CRLF Injection, Shellshock, Server Side Request Forgery, and more.