The web-application vulnerability scanner Wapiti allows you to audit the security of your websites or web applications. It performs 'black-box' scans by crawling webpages, looking for scripts and forms to inject data, and acts like a fuzzer to test vulnerabilities. Wapiti modules cover SQL Injections, Cross Site Scripting, File disclosure, Command Execution, XXE injection, CRLF Injection, Shellshock, Server Side Request Forgery, and more.

Vulnerability Management
Free
web-app-securityvulnerability-scanningsql-injectionxsscommand-executionxxe

