Tracee is a runtime security and observability tool using eBPF technology.
npq is a tool that safely installs packages with npm/yarn by auditing them as part of your install process. It performs sanity checks to ensure the package is safe to install, including: * Consulting the Snyk.io database of publicly disclosed vulnerabilities * Checking package age on npm * Verifying package download count as a popularity metric * Ensuring the package has a README file * Verifying the package has a LICENSE file * Checking for pre/post install scripts Once installed, npq can be used to safely install packages, such as `npq install express`.
Tracee is a runtime security and observability tool using eBPF technology.
SAST and malware analysis tool for Android APKs with detailed scan information.
A tool that uses Apache mod_rewrite to redirect invalid URIs to a specified URL
Static application security testing (SAST) tool for scanning source code against security and privacy risks.
Instrumentation-based approach for resolving reflective calls in Android apps.
A fast and minimal JS endpoint extractor