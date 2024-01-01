npq 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

npq is a tool that safely installs packages with npm/yarn by auditing them as part of your install process. It performs sanity checks to ensure the package is safe to install, including: * Consulting the Snyk.io database of publicly disclosed vulnerabilities * Checking package age on npm * Verifying package download count as a popularity metric * Ensuring the package has a README file * Verifying the package has a LICENSE file * Checking for pre/post install scripts Once installed, npq can be used to safely install packages, such as `npq install express`.