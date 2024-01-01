Burp Anonymous Cloud

Stay up-to-date on the latest trends and developments in AWS Cloud Security with this weekly digest newsletter.
Burp extension that performs a passive scan to identify cloud buckets and then test them for publicly accessible vulnerabilities. This extension uses Shodan to scan for cloud buckets and then uses Burp's proxy to test for vulnerabilities. This extension is useful for identifying potential security risks in cloud infrastructure and testing for vulnerabilities. Note: This extension requires a Shodan API key and a Burp proxy setup.
Stay up-to-date on the latest trends and developments in AWS Cloud Security with this weekly digest newsletter.
Exploring the transition towards real sandbox containers and the differences in privileges compared to traditional sandboxes like Chrome.
Tool for assessing compliance and running vulnerability scans on Docker images.
Cloud Custodian (c7n) is a rules engine for managing public cloud accounts and resources with a focus on security, compliance, and cost optimization.
A project that sets up partitioned Athena tables for CloudTrail logs and updates partitions nightly.
AWS serverless cloud security tool for parsing and alerting on CloudTrail logs using EQL.