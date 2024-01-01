Burp Anonymous Cloud 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Burp extension that performs a passive scan to identify cloud buckets and then test them for publicly accessible vulnerabilities. This extension uses Shodan to scan for cloud buckets and then uses Burp's proxy to test for vulnerabilities. This extension is useful for identifying potential security risks in cloud infrastructure and testing for vulnerabilities. Note: This extension requires a Shodan API key and a Burp proxy setup.