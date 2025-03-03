Threatspy 0 Commercial

Visit Website Visit Website Promote this Tool Promote this Tool

Threatspy is an application security testing platform designed to help developers and security engineers identify, analyze, and remediate vulnerabilities in web applications and APIs. The platform follows a five-step end-to-end process: 1. Discovery and Crawling: Performs internal interception of applications and APIs to identify available tech stacks, using a heuristic approach for both authenticated and unauthenticated scanning. 2. Analysis and Prioritization: Analyzes applications for vulnerabilities and prioritizes them based on a Severity & Reachability Framework. 3. Remediation: Provides curated steps to fix vulnerabilities with support for remediation campaigns and automated actions through playbooks. Includes custom SLA policies for timely notifications. 4. Orchestration: Integrates with workflow applications such as Jira, Trello, Slack, PagerDuty, and Splunk. Automates issue assignment to developers and can be integrated into CI/CD pipelines. 5. Automation: Streamlines the process from identification to remediation using automated playbooks and provides unified visibility of application security posture. Threatspy supports scanning for various vulnerability standards including CWE Top 25, MITRE Top 25, and OWASP Top 10. It offers API security testing for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL interfaces, and supports leading programming stacks including JavaScript, Python, PHP, and Ruby on Rails. The platform includes features such as custom scan scheduling, version management, user access controls, and application health monitoring. It can be integrated with various development and security tools including GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, Azure Repos, Jenkins, CircleCI, and Snyk.