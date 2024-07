Eagle 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Multithreaded Plugin based vulnerability scanner for mass detection of web-based applications vulnerabilities. Eagle is a multithreaded plugin-based vulnerability scanner designed to detect a wide range of vulnerabilities in web-based applications. It uses a combination of techniques such as HTTP requests, HTML parsing, and JavaScript execution to identify potential vulnerabilities. Eagle is highly customizable and can be extended to support new plugins and detection techniques.