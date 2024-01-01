second-order 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Second-order subdomain takeover scanner Second-order subdomain takeover scanner is a tool that helps in identifying subdomain takeover vulnerabilities. Features: * Scans for subdomain takeover vulnerabilities * Identifies potential vulnerabilities * Provides detailed reports How it works: 1. Scan for subdomain takeover vulnerabilities 2. Identify potential vulnerabilities 3. Provide detailed reports Why it's useful: * Helps in identifying potential security vulnerabilities * Helps in securing subdomains * Helps in improving overall security posture Get started: 1. Clone the repository 2. Run the script 3. Review the reports License: MIT License