XMLStarlet offers a suite of command line utilities for manipulating and querying XML documents.
Second-order subdomain takeover scanner Second-order subdomain takeover scanner is a tool that helps in identifying subdomain takeover vulnerabilities. Features: * Scans for subdomain takeover vulnerabilities * Identifies potential vulnerabilities * Provides detailed reports How it works: 1. Scan for subdomain takeover vulnerabilities 2. Identify potential vulnerabilities 3. Provide detailed reports Why it's useful: * Helps in identifying potential security vulnerabilities * Helps in securing subdomains * Helps in improving overall security posture Get started: 1. Clone the repository 2. Run the script 3. Review the reports License: MIT License
Zenduty's platform provides real-time operational health monitoring and incident response orchestration to improve incident response times and build a solid on-call culture.
RegRippy is a modern Python 3 alternative to RegRipper for extracting data from Windows registry hives.
A portable volatile memory acquisition tool for Linux.
libevt is a library to access and parse Windows Event Log (EVT) files.
View physical memory as files in a virtual file system for easy memory analysis and artifact access.