FullHunt is a next-generation attack surface security platform that enables companies to discover all their external attack surfaces, monitor them for exposure, and continuously scan them for security vulnerabilities. It provides a complete platform to solve Attack Surface Management at scale, with features such as assets discovery, real-time notification, scanners integration, continuous vulnerability scanning, and more. With FullHunt, companies can gain visibility into their external attack surface, identify vulnerabilities, and take proactive measures to prevent breaches. The platform is scalable, automated, and provides programmable APIs for easy integration with custom tools.

