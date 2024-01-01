A utility for testing AWS Lambda functions for SQL Injection vulnerabilities using SQLMap attacks.
WPScan is a WordPress security scanner that helps identify vulnerabilities in WordPress websites. It requires Ruby >= 2.7, Curl >= 7.72, and RubyGems to be installed. It is recommended to update the local database and WPScan itself regularly for the latest security information.
Open source web application security scanner with 200+ vulnerability identification capabilities.
A tool for detecting and exploiting Android application vulnerabilities
A disclosure of a bug found in Twitter's Vine and the process of procuring the source code.
OCaml bindings to the YARA scanning engine for integrating YARA scanning capabilities into OCaml projects
A community website for API security news, vulnerabilities, and best practices