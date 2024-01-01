WPScan Logo

WPScan is a WordPress security scanner that helps identify vulnerabilities in WordPress websites. It requires Ruby >= 2.7, Curl >= 7.72, and RubyGems to be installed. It is recommended to update the local database and WPScan itself regularly for the latest security information.

