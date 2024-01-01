Octoscan Logo

Octoscan is a static vulnerability scanner designed specifically for GitHub action workflows. It analyzes workflow files to identify potential security risks and misconfigurations. The tool offers various functionalities: 1. Downloading remote workflows from GitHub repositories for analysis. 2. Scanning local or downloaded workflows for vulnerabilities. 3. Implementing multiple security rules to detect issues such as dangerous checkouts, expression injections, and known vulnerabilities. 4. Providing options to customize scans, including enabling/disabling specific rules and filtering triggers. 5. Offering different output formats, including JSON, for easy integration into security pipelines. Octoscan helps security teams and developers identify and mitigate risks in their CI/CD pipelines, focusing on GitHub Actions-specific vulnerabilities and best practices.

ALTERNATIVES

Websecurify Logo
Websecurify
0.0

Websecurify provides efficient ways to protect organizations with sophisticated technology and expert consultancy.

YarG for Yara Logo
YarG for Yara
0.0

IDAPython plugin for generating Yara rules/patterns from x86/x86-64 code through parameterization.

Grep App Logo
Grep App
0.0

Search engine for open-source Git repositories with advanced features like case sensitivity and regular expressions.

ZAP The Zed Attack Proxy Logo
ZAP The Zed Attack Proxy
0.0

A popular free security tool for automatically finding security vulnerabilities in web applications

InQL Logo
InQL
0.0

InQL is a Burp Suite extension for advanced GraphQL testing and vulnerability detection

Kiterunner Logo
Kiterunner
0.0

Kiterunner is a tool for lightning-fast traditional content discovery and bruteforcing API endpoints in modern applications.

