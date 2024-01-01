Octoscan is a static vulnerability scanner designed specifically for GitHub action workflows. It analyzes workflow files to identify potential security risks and misconfigurations. The tool offers various functionalities: 1. Downloading remote workflows from GitHub repositories for analysis. 2. Scanning local or downloaded workflows for vulnerabilities. 3. Implementing multiple security rules to detect issues such as dangerous checkouts, expression injections, and known vulnerabilities. 4. Providing options to customize scans, including enabling/disabling specific rules and filtering triggers. 5. Offering different output formats, including JSON, for easy integration into security pipelines. Octoscan helps security teams and developers identify and mitigate risks in their CI/CD pipelines, focusing on GitHub Actions-specific vulnerabilities and best practices.
