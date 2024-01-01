Sn1per 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Attack Surface Management Platform Sn1per is an open-source attack surface management platform that helps you identify and manage your attack surface. It provides features such as vulnerability scanning, asset discovery, and compliance reporting. Sn1per is designed to help you identify and remediate vulnerabilities in your infrastructure, applications, and data. It's a powerful tool for security professionals and developers who want to improve their organization's security posture.