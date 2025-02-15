Bima Scanner Logo

Bima Scanner is a web application security assessment tool that performs automated vulnerability scanning and security header analysis of websites. The scanner operates by evaluating two primary components: 1. JavaScript Library Analysis: Examines web pages for vulnerable versions of JavaScript libraries that could pose security risks 2. HTTP Security Headers: Checks for the presence and configuration of security headers, identifying both implemented and missing recommended headers The tool provides: - Automated security scanning capabilities - Risk scoring system with grades up to A+ - Vulnerability detection in web applications - Analysis of third-party dependencies - Security header configuration assessment - Misconfiguration identification - Website security posture evaluation The scanner is part of the broader Bima security platform, which includes additional capabilities such as SIEM, vulnerability assessment, and attack surface management functionalities.

FEATURES

ALTERNATIVES

PINNED

