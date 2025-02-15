Bima Scanner is a web application security assessment tool that performs automated vulnerability scanning and security header analysis of websites. The scanner operates by evaluating two primary components: 1. JavaScript Library Analysis: Examines web pages for vulnerable versions of JavaScript libraries that could pose security risks 2. HTTP Security Headers: Checks for the presence and configuration of security headers, identifying both implemented and missing recommended headers The tool provides: - Automated security scanning capabilities - Risk scoring system with grades up to A+ - Vulnerability detection in web applications - Analysis of third-party dependencies - Security header configuration assessment - Misconfiguration identification - Website security posture evaluation The scanner is part of the broader Bima security platform, which includes additional capabilities such as SIEM, vulnerability assessment, and attack surface management functionalities.
FEATURES
ALTERNATIVES
LeakIX is a red-team search engine that indexes mis-configurations and vulnerabilities online.
Pac-resolver, a popular NPM package with 3 million weekly downloads, has a severe remote code execution flaw.
A tool to capture all the git secrets by leveraging multiple open source git searching tools.
A tool to run YARA rules against node_module folders to identify suspicious scripts
testssl.sh is a free command line tool for checking server's TLS/SSL configurations with clear and machine-readable output.
Linux Exploit Suggester; suggests possible exploits based on the Linux operating system release number.
Finds publicly known security vulnerabilities in a website's frontend JavaScript libraries.
Check for known vulnerabilities in your Node.js installation.
