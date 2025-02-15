Bima Scanner 0 Free

Bima Scanner is a web application security assessment tool that performs automated vulnerability scanning and security header analysis of websites. The scanner operates by evaluating two primary components: 1. JavaScript Library Analysis: Examines web pages for vulnerable versions of JavaScript libraries that could pose security risks 2. HTTP Security Headers: Checks for the presence and configuration of security headers, identifying both implemented and missing recommended headers The tool provides: - Automated security scanning capabilities - Risk scoring system with grades up to A+ - Vulnerability detection in web applications - Analysis of third-party dependencies - Security header configuration assessment - Misconfiguration identification - Website security posture evaluation The scanner is part of the broader Bima security platform, which includes additional capabilities such as SIEM, vulnerability assessment, and attack surface management functionalities.